Viewer tip leads to Rowlett park shooting suspect, 216th Trackdown arrest

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to track down 216 wanted men and women in North Texas. The latest is a 19-year-old suspected in a November shooting at a Rowlett park.

Rowlett Shooting Suspect Arrested

What's new:

Dwayne Green, 19, was arrested in Rockwall County on Thursday.

SWAT units from two police departments deployed to the home because of the violent nature of the crime he’s suspected in.

"Set up surveillance. Put him down at the house Thursday morning. We hit him with SWAT – Rockwall SWAT, Rowlett SWAT. We got him in custody. Nobody got hurt," said Det. Cruz Hernandez with the Rowlett Police Department.

Green is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $750,000.

What they're saying:

Det. Hernandez credits viewers of FOX 4’s Trackdown series for the information that led to Green’s arret.

"We appreciate the help, the partnership that we have. Your viewers have come through for us in identifying these violent criminals and getting them brought to justice," he said.

Trackdown: Rowlett Park Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting at Scruggs Park happened around 3 p.m. on a Saturday in mid-November.

Rowlett police said several males got into a brief fistfight that was followed by gunfire.

"They were shooting at two people who were in a white Hyundai," Det. Hernandez told FOX 4 when the story originally aired on Nov. 12. "It was parked in the parking lot of the park. And as it moved, then it rounded the block, made the block, and came back on the other side, where the suspects started to shoot. We estimate about 40 shots were fired."

A 20-year-old man who was simply walking nearby was shot in the arm. He was not the intended target and was not involved in the altercation.

He survived, but the bullet severed an artery.

"The quick action of the Rowlett police officer applying a tourniquet [saved his life]," Hernandez said. "Doctors said if that tourniquet had not stopped the bleeding, that the victim would not have made it to the hospital."

Video that aired on FOX 4’s Trackdown showed the suspect walking through the neighborhood after the shooting with a gun in hand.

