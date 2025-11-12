Trackdown: Rowlett park shooting suspects wanted for nearly killing innocent man

The Brief An innocent 20-year-old man was shot in the arm after an estimated 40 rounds were fired during an incident at Rowlett's Scruggs Park on Saturday afternoon. Detectives believe the shooting was an act of retaliation stemming from fights that occurred at a recent high school football game. Police have released images of at least two suspects, and they're asking for the public's help to track them down.



A shooting in broad daylight injured an innocent man at a Rowlett park. Detectives believe the gunfire spilled over from fights after a high school football game.

Now they’re hoping FOX 4 viewers can help them track down the suspects.

Scruggs Park Shooting

What we know:

Rowlett police said the shooting at Scruggs Park happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Several males got into a brief fistfight that was followed by gunfire.

"They were shooting at two people who were in a white Hyundai," said Det. Cruz Hernandez with the Rowlett Police Department. "It was parked in the parking lot of the park. And as it moved, then it rounded the block, made the block, and came back on the other side, where the suspects started to shoot. We estimate about 40 shots were fired."

A 20-year-old man who was walking in the neighborhood was shot in the arm. He survived, but the bullet severed an artery.

The victim was not the intended target and was not involved in the altercation, Det. Hernandez said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting was retaliation after a fight during a football game between Rowlett and Sachse.

"That happened last Thursday, and we had multiple fights in the fourth quarter. And the same names are coming up in this city park shooting," Hernandez said.

What you can do:

Police shared video of the park shooting with FOX 4 in hopes that someone who knows the suspects will turn them in.

"We have at least two shooters," Hernandez said. "We have good images of one. He looks to be a Black male between 25 and 35 years old. He’s wearing blue shorts and a white muscle shirt. And he’s walking with two other people between the houses after the shooting. That lets me know that he’s not running to a car. That he’s living or staying nearby here in Rowlett."

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Preston Barkheimer at 972-463-3925.

Featured article

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 213 arrests.