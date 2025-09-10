VIDEO: Wrong-way driver in White Settlement charged with DWI

The Brief A driver was arrested for DWI in White Settlement after police found him asleep at the wheel in a running car. Police had to box in the vehicle with patrol cars and break a window after the driver woke up and hit one of the police vehicles. The suspect's BAC was nearly twice the legal limit, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated.



White Settlement police arrested a 22-year-old man on a driving while intoxicated charge after he was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle that had driven the wrong way on a highway.

Impaired driver falls asleep

The backstory:

Police responded to an emergency call at 2:42 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, after a driver reported a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Westpoint Blvd near Loop 820 Highway. The caller said the vehicle was nearly running off the road into a field.

Officers found the car in the 9300 block of Westpoint Blvd. The driver, identified as Andrew Moss-Dedmon, had fallen asleep with his foot on the brake and the car still in drive, according to a police report.

22-year old Andrew Moss-Dedmon (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

Officers boxed the car in with patrol vehicles. When they tried to wake the driver, he attempted to drive forward, his tires squealing as he hit the patrol car in front of him. Police then broke the driver’s side window to put the car in park and remove Moss-Dedmon, who had refused to unlock his doors.

Moss-Dedmon was taken into custody without further incident. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit in Texas.

According to the police report, Moss-Dedmon's vehicle had pre-existing damage, suggesting he may have been in a prior collision before falling asleep. No officers were injured in the incident. The case has been filed with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

"As we have experienced in our community and all across North Texas, driving impaired can result in tragic and deadly consequences," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "This is a preventable offense and should never occur. Make good decisions, designate a driver to get home safe, and use a ride share service so that you do not endanger yourself and others on the roadway."