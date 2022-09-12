VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt

The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of the game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night.

Eastern Hill led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes.

At one point the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again.

The officials eventually called the game.

"It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation," said Dr. Silvia Salinas, the Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD.

Salinas said the fighting began after an incident on the field that the players responded to, and it blew up from there.

"I just know that maybe there was a hard hit and a player reacted to that," said Salinas.

At one point, fans from the stands of Handey Stadium made their way to the field to join in.

Police, security and coaches were eventually able to break up the first.

Dr. Salinas says all Roosevelt varsity players will face a half-game suspension for their role in the brawl.

"We'll have eligible players from JV move up to the varsity level to play the first had and reinstate the folks from the original varsity squad to finish the game," she said.

Dallas Roosevelt plays Italy on Thursday.

Fort Worth ISD released a statement to FOX 4 on Monday about the fighting.

"Our inquiry into the incident at the Thursday night Football game between Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School remains active. No decision has been finalized regarding the District’s response. Student safety is and will remain a priority to FWISD."

One player was injured in the brawl. The extent of the injury is not known at this time.

The UIL says it will continue to gather information from both school districts.

None of the players are expected to face criminal charges.

"We don't condone the behavior whatsoever. We really just needs everyone's help that they stay in seats and everyone doesn't react to a situation it escalates in that sense," said Dr. Salinas.