Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset.

Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.

READ MORE: Richland High School WR Julieta Ramirez shows North Texas what it means to play like a girl

"She's been at every single training session in the summer, she's on time she's ready to go," said Richland head football coach Ged Kates. "She works as hard as anybody, and she's a great teammate."

Ramirez and the rest of the undefeated Richland Royals football team will take the field next on Sept. 23 against Bryan Adams High School.