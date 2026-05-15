WATCH: Train trestle burns as wildfires rage in Texas Panhandle

The Brief A train trestle near Canyon, Texas, was consumed by flames as wildfires burn across parts of the Panhandle. BNSF Railway says they are working to rebuild the bridge and restore service in the area. Nearly a dozen fires are burning from in the Panhandle, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.



A train trestle was destroyed by one of the wildfires that have been raging across the Texas Panhandle in recent days.

What we know:

Video posted on Facebook by the Amarillo Fire Department showed the trestle near Canyon in Randall County engulfed in flames.

Another video from Chris Williams that was shared with Storyful showed thick smoke obscuring the Sun as emergency vehicles can barely be seen in the distance and wind whips past the microphone.

"It’s getting closer," Williams said in the video.

This was all part of the so-called Hunggate Fire that has consumed 14,000 acres in Randall County and is 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The cause of the fire appears to be lightning.

What they're saying:

BNSF Railway confirmed that the trestle’s destruction has resulted in a loss of service to its Plainview Subdivision.

"A crew is onsite working with first responders to clear the area and our teams are mobilizing to rebuild the bridge," BNSF spokesperson Kendall Sloan said.

This map shows the location of active wildfires in the Texas Panhandle as of May 15, 2026. (Texas A&M Forest Service / FOX Local)

Big picture view:

The Hunggate Fire is just one of 11 wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle, from the Texas-New Mexico border to near Childress.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, between all the fires, nearly 40,000 acres have been charred. Only two of the fires are contained.

Roads have been closed and scores of people have been evacuated during the course of the fires. Most of those evacuations have since been lifted.

Officials have said they do not yet have a count of structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the fires.

What's next:

Fire weather alerts have been issued across the Texas Panhandle. The National Weather Service says the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires remains high in the region through at least Monday.