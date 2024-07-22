VIDEO: The Colony police pull driver out of burning car

The Colony Police Department released new video of officers pulling a driver out of a burning car last week.

Officers responded to a crash on South Colony Boulevard just before 1:30 on Friday morning.

They found a vehicle pinned between two barriers on the overpass.

Officers first tried to put out the fire, but when it became clear the fire was not going to go out, the officers decided to bust out the driver's side window.

"Stand back, I'm breaking the window," the officer can be heard saying the video.

The officer then used a metal breaching tool to smash the car window.

The driver is then able to climb out of the car with the help of the officer.

That driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

One police officer had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.