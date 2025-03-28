Video: Little Elm officers rescue children from smoke-filled home

The Brief The Little Elm Police Department shared body camera video from two police officers who are being hailed as heroes. The officers charged into a burning home on Wednesday to rescue two sleeping children. Although it doesn't look too bad in the video, the officers reported having near-zero visibility.



First responders made a heroic rescue during a house fire in Little Elm.

What we know:

The two Little Elm police officers were already in the area near South Paloma Creek on Wednesday. They rushed to the scene after hearing the dispatch and arrived before the firefighters.

Body camera video shows the officers entering the burning home and searching for victims.

One officer found a child asleep on the first floor and carried her to safety.

The second officer found a teenager on the second floor and guided her out of the home.

Neither were hurt.

Big picture view:

Little Elm police said officers’ body-worn cameras are designed to enhance visibility.

So, while the video doesn’t look too bad, in reality, the smoke was far more intense.

The officers were searching through near-zero visibility, police said.

What they're saying:

"They didn’t just show up—they charged into the unknown to save lives. They are heroes and we appreciate them for protecting our community," the Little Elm Police Department said on its Facebook page.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t release any information about the cause of the fire.