VIDEO: Fort Worth burglars caught on camera crawling through glass door, stealing cash from golf course

Police are asking the public for help identifying two burglars who were caught on camera breaking through a glass door at The Golf Club at Champions Circle in north Fort Worth.

FWPD says the burglary happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 just after 5 a.m.

More than $300 was stolen from the cash registers at the golf course on Championship Parkway.

Security camera footage shows the suspects crawling through the door with glass on the ground.

One man can be seen in a black baseball hat and cameo jacket, the other was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

If you recognize either of the burglars call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-3194.