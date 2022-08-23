VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses

A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday.

Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound.

"I just hear a bump and the truck just, the rear end went into collapse," he said.

Apodaca says he wasn't sure at the time is he should cross, but continued anyway.

The tail of the truck was stuck in a hole.

"Quickly I was like nothing is happening, the trucks not going anywhere, so I start calling my boss," he said.

Apodaca broke his hand, but he is thankful he's alive.

"You don’t really think about it until now," he said. "Thank God. Thank the Lord, you know?"

RELATED: Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

Others in southeastern Dallas County continued their cleanup efforts on Tuesday.

Bryan Medina works overnight and woke up Monday afternoon to find standing water in his home.

"I thought it was just my room that flooded so I thought I was going to open the door and all the water was going to rush out, but everything was just flooded," he said.

When he stepped outside his neighborhood looked like a lake.

"Everything was just flooded. Like entirely," Medina said.

Members of Dallas County Fire and Rescue saved 18 people from the floodwaters in Seagoville on Monday.

Medina says on Tuesday he recovered some important items from his home.

"I was kind of just hopping in and out, and I was trying to see what I could save. I was looking for some photos, important papers and I got it."

Still, even after losing nearly everything, there was a moment of happiness for Medina's family.

They found their cat, Guererro, who disappeared during the flood.



