Video: Car slams into Far North Dallas building before catching fire
DALLAS - Video shows a car slamming into the side of a building in Far North Dallas.
Police said no one was hurt, but they are still looking for the driver.
Car slams into Dallas building
What we know:
It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday at an auto repair shop on Dickerson Street, south of Frankford Road.
Security cameras captured the moment the car veered off the road, went through a guardrail, and slammed into the side of the building.
Three people rushed in to help the driver get out of the car just before it caught on fire.
What they're saying:
Jason Wright, the owner of Wayne Motors, said he woke up on Monday morning to missed calls from the police. Then he saw the security camera video.
"I’m glad he got out and his friends were here. And they got him to a hospital or wherever. I’m sure he’s sore, you know," he said.
Wright said he’s not worried about the damage to the building, just relieved everyone is okay.
What we don't know:
The driver has not yet been identified, and it’s not clear if he will face any charges.
Police said he and the three people who helped him all ran from the scene before first responders arrived.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and Jason Wright, the owner of Wayne Motors.