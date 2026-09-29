Video: Car slams into Far North Dallas building before catching fire

The Brief A car crashed into a Far North Dallas auto repair shop on Monday around 2 a.m. and caught fire shortly after. No injuries were reported, but the driver and three people who pulled him from the vehicle fled the scene. Police have not yet identified the driver and are actively searching for him.



Video shows a car slamming into the side of a building in Far North Dallas.

Police said no one was hurt, but they are still looking for the driver.

Car slams into Dallas building

What we know:

It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday at an auto repair shop on Dickerson Street, south of Frankford Road.

Security cameras captured the moment the car veered off the road, went through a guardrail, and slammed into the side of the building.

Three people rushed in to help the driver get out of the car just before it caught on fire.

What they're saying:

Jason Wright, the owner of Wayne Motors, said he woke up on Monday morning to missed calls from the police. Then he saw the security camera video.

"I’m glad he got out and his friends were here. And they got him to a hospital or wherever. I’m sure he’s sore, you know," he said.

Wright said he’s not worried about the damage to the building, just relieved everyone is okay.

What we don't know:

The driver has not yet been identified, and it’s not clear if he will face any charges.

Police said he and the three people who helped him all ran from the scene before first responders arrived.