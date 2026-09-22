Garages of America co-founder killed, 5 injured in Gunter car crash

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The Brief Garages of America co-founder Jack Griffin died in a Sunday morning car crash in Gunter, Texas. Five passengers were hospitalized with severe injuries, including two who were airlifted by helicopter. The Gunter Police Department's investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.



Jack Griffin, co-founder of Garages of America, was killed and 5 others were injured in a Sunday morning car crash in Gunter, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened near Farm-to-Market Road 121 just before noon. According to the Gunter Police Department, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passengers were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Two passengers were transported by helicopter.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Who is Jack Griffin?

Jack Griffin was a Texas real estate developer and co-founder of Garages of America, a company founded in 2012 that builds customizable "garage condos" for high-end car collectors. Before launching the company, Griffin was a collegiate tennis player at Baylor University and an endurance race car driver who competed in events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona.

What they're saying:

Garages of America shared a statement about Jack Griffin's death.



"Jack was much more than our co-founder. He was our partner, our friend and the heart of the automotive community we set out to create," said Fred Gans, co-founder of Garages of America. "His passion and personality are woven into the foundation of this company. We will miss him more than words can express."

Griffin helped build 14 locations across Texas. A memorial service will take place Tuesday in Carrollton.