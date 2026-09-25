Hurricane Polo: Why Texas is keeping an eye on the monster Pacific storm

The Brief Hurricane Polo is a powerful storm near the coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean. Polo is a monster Category 5 hurricane and is forecast to hit the Baja Peninsula. Moisture from Polo is forecast to be pulled into Texas by a cold front next week.



Hurricane Polo is raging off the Pacific coast of Mexico, but forecasters in Texas are keeping a close eye on the monstrous storm.

What we know:

As of Friday morning, Polo is a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds.

The latest on Hurricane Polo.

(FOX Weather)



It is forecast to remain a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) through the weekend. It will hit the Baja Peninsula and Mexico next week before weakening as it moves inland, toward West Texas.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Polo.

(FOX Weather)



Polo’s Texas connection

Local perspective:

While Texas won’t be hit directly by Polo, it will have indirect impacts on next week’s forecast across the state.

A cold front, the first real fall front of the season, is forecast to arrive in Texas by Tuesday. Polo’s proximity will allow the storm system associated with the front, combined with the high pressure driving the heat dome, to draw moisture from Polo north.

The forecast for Hurricane Polo's moisture next week.

(FOX Weather)



The deep tropical moisture from Polo will help increase shower and storm chances along the front as it moves through the state.

Forecasters are already highlighting the potential for flash flooding in Texas next week.

The flood outlook for next week.

(FOX Weather)



Most of Texas in drought

Dig deeper:

While western Texas has picked up lots of rain over the past week or so, the bulk of Texas is in desperate need of a soaking.

More than 80% of Texas is in some form of drought, with more than half of it in at least severe drought.

Polo will likely provide that with heavy to very heavy rain expected in Texas next week.

The rain outlook for next week.

(FOX Weather)

