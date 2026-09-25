Family says medical, financial issues may have played role in Flower Mound double homicide and suicide

The Brief 65-year-old Carlos Shelton, 63-year-old Elida Shelton, and 27-year-old Brian Shelton were found dead at a home in Flower Mound on Wednesday. Flower Mound Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide and suicide, and they believe Carlos Shelton shot and killed his wife and son before shooting himself. Family members tell FOX 4 medical issues and financial difficulties may have played a role in the deaths. Police have not determined a motive.



The family of three people killed in a double homicide and suicide in Flower Mound says financial difficulties stemming from medical bills may have played a role in the shooting.

Flower Mound double homicide & suicide

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 23, at around 10:45 a.m., Flower Mound Police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Sunrise Circle to conduct a welfare check.

Police conducted the check after two of the home's residents failed to report to work, and family members were unable to reach them.

Officers entered the home based on circumstances at the scene, and discovered three deceased individuals inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

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Flower Mound police identified the victims as 65-year-old Carlos Shelton, 63-yearold Elida Shelton and 27-year-old Brian Shelton. They believe Carlos Shelton shot and killed Elida and Brian before killing himself.

The case is being investigated as a double murder-suicide, police said. Police have not determined an exact motive.

What they're saying:

Jose Zamarippa, who is married to Carlos and Elida's daughter, says Carlos Shelton had recently dealt with medical issues that resulted in expensive bills.

"I know he had a lot of medical bills and half of the stuff he paid was going to that," Zamarippa said. "With all the things going on, high prices, I guess he got really overwhelmed and decided to do that."

Shelton family

Zamarippa says Carlos had become withdrawn and was not acting like his normal self before the incident. He says Brian Shelton had just completed training to become a ministry leader at his church.

He's sharing their story in hopes of preventing similar situations from happening.

"It’s always good to seek out professional help. If there’s something wrong, always go out to someone, let them know what’s happening. It always good to speak out because what happened here shouldn’t have happened."

What's next:

Flower Mound Police say their investigation remains ongoing.