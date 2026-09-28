Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus store closing permanently

The Brief Neiman Marcus is permanently closing its flagship Downtown Dallas store on Wednesday after more than 100 years at Main and Ervay streets. Parent company Saks Global is shutting its historic location following a delay fought by local leaders during bankruptcy proceedings. Operations will consolidate at the NorthPark Center location, which will also recreate the iconic downtown Zodiac Room restaurant.



The Neiman Marcus store in Downtown Dallas closes for good on Wednesday after more than 100 years on the corner of Main and Ervay streets.

Neiman Marcus in Downtown Dallas

The backstory:

The Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus was practically the first store the luxury fashion company built in 1914 after a fire destroyed the original store built seven years earlier.

A brother-sister duo with the last name Marcus brought the idea of luxury clothing to their home in Texas alongside Carrie Marcus Neiman’s husband, A.L.

The company has since grown and now has 33 stores across the country. But it was acquired by Saks Global in 2024 as it goes through a bankruptcy process.

When Saks announced the closure of the downtown location last year, many city and neighborhood leaders fought to preserve it, pushing back the closing.

They couldn’t make a permanent change, though. The flagship store’s last day is Wednesday.

Related article

What's next:

The company will shift all of its focus to the Neiman Marcus location at the NorthPark Center. Research showed that’s where its Dallas customers shop more frequently.

Saks will reimagine the Neiman Marcus Café at NorthPark and turn it into the iconic Zodiac Room. It’s a nod to the restaurant that has been in the Downtown Dallas store since the 1950s.