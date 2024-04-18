Video captures moment Taco Bell manager saves baby in Bucks County; 'I said give me the baby and I did CPR'

A mother's worst nightmare unfolded at a local Taco Bell this weekend, but luckily an employee's heroic actions saved the day.

The woman's 11-week-old son suddenly stopped breathing as she sat in the drive-thru of the Richboro restaurant.

"I heard him kind of gasping for breath," said Natasha Long. Surveillance video captured the frantic mom in fear of losing her son. It showed her get out of the car, run around to the back seat while in the drive-thru of Taco Bell in Richboro, Bucks County.

"He was completely blue and from head to toe wasn’t breathing. He wasn’t responding so I started screaming for some help," said Long. It happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30. She says she had just left CVS from picking up medication for some airway issues her 11-week-old son Myles had been having when he stopped breathing for about a minute and a half.

"I just remember my heart pounding out of my chest and I felt like I couldn’t breathe either," said Long.

Video captured the terrifying moment she jumped out of her car trying to revive her baby.

Then, someone who most would agree is an angel, came running out of Taco Bell to help after hearing Long’s desperate pleas for help. Store manager Becky Arbaugh knew just what to do while another Good Samaritan called 911.

"I said give me the baby and I took the baby and I did CPR," Arbaugh said.

"And, he like, opened his eyes and then gasped and he started to cry and you could just see the relief right over the mom. She was so relieved, and I was too," said Arbaugh.

Medics arrived and rushed Myles to the hospital where he remains for an unknown time after mom says doctors discovered he has a rare genetic disorder. It’s unclear if it’s connected to what happened.

"Ever since, we’ve talked, she sent me videos and she sent me pictures. She was holding Myles and talking to him and saying, ‘Say hi to Becky, say thank you to Becky’ and he was cooing. Oh, he’s so cute," said Arbaugh.

"I’m so beyond grateful for her because she did save my son’s life and honestly, she’s become like Aunt Becky to my son," said Long.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical related expenses for Myles. Arbaugh says her reward is Myles being alive but she’s also hoping Jason Kelce hears about this and pays her a visit for Mother’s Day.