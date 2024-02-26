Astronaut with North Texas ties will be 1st Black man to orbit the moon

An astronaut with North Texas ties is aiming to make history on Earth and in space.

Victor Glover is set to pilot a four-person crew during NASA’s Artemis II mission next year.

It will be the first crewed flight to the moon since the Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.

Glover will become the first Black man to fly around the moon.

"It’s bittersweet. It really truly is because I’m excited. My grandparents are excited. My parents are excited. But I also think it’s 2024. It’ll be 2025 and that’s the first time," he told FOX 26 in Houston.

He hopes his participation and the diverse team set to accompany him will inspire future generations of astronauts.

"Absolutely. I think it’s important for people to dream in all color," Glover said. "We stand on the shoulders of giants. Space is such a unique, interest complex to do well."

Glover has made history before as the first Black man to live on the International Space Station long term.

But he said he never had dreams of becoming an astronaut or even a pilot at a young age. It wasn’t until college that he met one of the only Black faculty members on campus at California’s Polytechnic State.

"He has passed away since, Dr. Carl Wallace. He had on a Navy uniform. He was a reserve captain, which is the rank I am now. But as soon as I saw him that gap in my knowledge went away," he said

That power of exposure led to Glover obtaining three engineering-related master's degrees.

The Artemis II mission is expected to launch by the end of next year.

Glover’s father lives in Prosper, north of Dallas.