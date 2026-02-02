Victim identified in White Settlement house shooting

The Brief 33-year-old Savanna Parker has been identified as the victim in the Jan. 30 house shooting in White Settlement. Parker was shot several times and died shortly after. White Settlement police have not made any arrests related to the shooting. The same house was involved in another shooting in June 2025. Parker is not the same victim involved in the previous incident.



The White Settlement police department has identified the victim in a Jan. 31 shooting.

What we know:

33-year-old Savanna Parker has been identified as the victim in the White Settlement house shooting on Jan. 30.

An online fundraiser in her memory had topped $7,000 by Monday.

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook said WSPD are now investigating the incident as a murder.

"It’s very tragic that this woman lost her life, so we certainly wanna bring justice in this case," chief Cook said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ White Settlement shooting suspect

Police released images of the suspects involved in the incident. No suspects have been arrested, and White Settlement PD are still looking for leads.

We know that they ran westbound on White Drive. There was a local church nearby, and we believe they did get into a vehicle at that point," Cook said.

"They were wearing facial coverings, but you can see some pretty good images," Cook continued. "We can make out their eyes, you can also see their stature and all of that so we are hopeful again. These tips will pan out."

The backstory:

White Settlement police responded to a call in the 600 block of Meadow Park Drive in White Settlement in regard to a shooting.

Featured article

One victim, now identified as Parker, was transported to the hospital from the scene, where she later died.

A nearby doorbell camera recorded two people running out of the home and into the street after several gunshots are heard. They were wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts. Witnesses say they saw them jump into a green car when fleeing the scene.

Dig deeper:

Cook says the residence has a history of housing illegal activity.

Featured article

Last June, a teenager was shot near the house during a bogus deal involving vape pens. The teen survived, and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

"We don’t know the exact motive yet, but yeah, we haven’t ruled out the possibility of high-risk activity or, they were looking for someone or looking for something," Cook said of potential motives. "Those are items that detectives are looking at."

Cook also mentioned this is White Settlement PD's first homicide investigation since 2022.