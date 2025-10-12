Victim dies 12 days after Dallas stabbing, suspect charged with murder
DALLAS - Twelve days after being stabbed in Old East Dallas, 57-year-old Delia Duron died from her injuries, according to Dallas Police.
Old East Dallas Stabbing
Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 4500 block of Live Oak Street, police were dispatched for a report of a stabbing.
What we know:
When police arrived, they found Duron injured and took her to the hospital.
Damion Solomon, 48, was taken to Dallas County Jail and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Duron died from her injuries on Oct. 11, 2025.
Solomon is now charged with murder. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the motive was behind the stabbing or the relationship between Solomon and Duron.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.