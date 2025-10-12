Expand / Collapse search

Victim dies 12 days after Dallas stabbing, suspect charged with murder

Published  October 12, 2025 9:48am CDT
Old East Dallas
Damion Solomon, 48 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The Brief

    • A 57-year-old woman, Delia Duron, has died 12 days after being stabbed in Old East Dallas.
    • The suspect, 48-year-old Damion Solomon, has had his initial charge of aggravated assault upgraded to murder.
    • The motive for the stabbing and the relationship between the suspect and the victim are currently unknown.

DALLAS - Twelve days after being stabbed in Old East Dallas, 57-year-old Delia Duron died from her injuries, according to Dallas Police.

Old East Dallas Stabbing

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 4500 block of Live Oak Street, police were dispatched for a report of a stabbing.

What we know:

When police arrived, they found Duron injured and took her to the hospital.

Damion Solomon, 48, was taken to Dallas County Jail and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Duron died from her injuries on Oct. 11, 2025.

Solomon is now charged with murder. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the motive was behind the stabbing or the relationship between Solomon and Duron.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

