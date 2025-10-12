Victim dies 12 days after Dallas stabbing, suspect charged with murder

article

The Brief A 57-year-old woman, Delia Duron, has died 12 days after being stabbed in Old East Dallas. The suspect, 48-year-old Damion Solomon, has had his initial charge of aggravated assault upgraded to murder. The motive for the stabbing and the relationship between the suspect and the victim are currently unknown.



Twelve days after being stabbed in Old East Dallas, 57-year-old Delia Duron died from her injuries, according to Dallas Police.

Old East Dallas Stabbing

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 4500 block of Live Oak Street, police were dispatched for a report of a stabbing.

What we know:

When police arrived, they found Duron injured and took her to the hospital.

Damion Solomon, 48, was taken to Dallas County Jail and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Duron died from her injuries on Oct. 11, 2025.

Solomon is now charged with murder. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the motive was behind the stabbing or the relationship between Solomon and Duron.