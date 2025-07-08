Veterans lead flood recovery efforts along Guadalupe River

The Brief Volunteers, including military veterans, are actively helping with recovery efforts along the Guadalupe River in Ingram after the Independence Day flood. Debris is being cleared from areas like Ingram City Park, where many bodies were initially found as floodwaters receded. The search for missing persons continues, with teams sifting through the riverbanks inch by inch.



What we know:

All over, the flood disaster zone volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to help with recovery efforts.

FOX 4’s Alex Boyer was at Ingram City Park, which backs up to the Guadalupe River, to observe the debris left behind that is more visible now that the water has receded. Ingram City Park is the area where many of the bodies were found early on.

The search effort continues with many military veterans donating their time and expertise to the cause as help is in motion.

Bulldozers are moving up and down the banks of the Guadalupe River in the City of Ingram, clearing away widespread debris left behind by the Independence Day flood.

Veterans leading the charge

What they're saying:

State representative Josey Garcia, who represents part of San Antonio, is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Josey Garcia

"As a combat veteran, this is what we're built for and so it's second-nature to me," said Garcia.

She helped to mobilize what she calls a "military-style" operation in less than 24 hours.

Mario Urrutia is a former U.S. Army officer and is the man in charge.

"Currently, what we're doing is just sifting through inch by inch along the riverbank," said Urrutia.

"You know, personally, you only get through this by the good grace of God. I mean all the military experience, first responder experience, of course, that helps, but we're human, we experience emotions. I'm a father myself. You hear the stories of these lost young children, displaced families and entire communities washed away. You just have a heart for them."

Mario Urrutia (right)

Dig deeper:

Watching over these hard-working volunteers is rookie EMT, Joyce Smith. Smith drove in from the tiny community of Delhi, where she worked as a volunteer firefighter to help.

"I feel like I needed to come out here," Smith said.

"It's definitely been emotional. I'm glad we're out here to see it and just to be here. Rather than anybody else."

How you can help

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .