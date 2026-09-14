JCPenney credit card identity theft scheme leads to prison sentences for North Texas women

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The Brief Cabria Cunningham and Mykiah Furlough received two-year federal prison sentences; co-conspirator Ashley Urune will be sentenced in December. The trio used stolen identities and fake IDs at JCPenney registers across the country to buy items and gift cards, later reselling them on social media. Along with prison time and probation, the defendants must pay restitution back to their victims.



Three women from North Texas are facing jail time for an identity theft fraud scheme involving JCPenney credit cards.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, the three women involved in the scheme are 27-year-old Cabria Cunningham of Rowlett, 27-year-old Mykiah Furlough of Dallas, and 34-year-old Ashley Urune from Dallas.

Cunningham and Furlough both pleaded guilty and were recently sentenced to two years in a federal prison. They’ll also serve time on probation and pay the money back to their victims.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the three women traveled to JCPenney stores around the country and posed as legitimate customers who had JCPenney credit cards.

They used fraudulent IDs and customers’ personal information to gain access to their accounts at the register. Then they used those accounts to buy merchandise and gift cards that they later sold on social media.

What's next:

Urune also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She will be sentenced in December.