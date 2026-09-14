Missing mail seen in viral video sparks federal investigation

The Brief An Oak Cliff resident discovered her missing mail in a viral Instagram video showing stacks of undelivered mail inside someone's home. The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirmed it has launched a federal investigation into the claims. It remains unknown who took the mail, how it ended up in the home, or when affected residents will receive their missing items.



An Oak Cliff woman turned to FOX 4 for help after seeing mail that should have been delivered to her home in a video on social media.

That missing mail is now the subject of a federal investigation.

The backstory:

A video clip shared on Instagram shows boxes and boxes of mail in someone’s home.

The person who took the video appears to be angry at the person who has the mail in their home. So, she’s outing them.

The video was shared and shared and shared multiple times. That’s how Jessica Amador saw it on Instagram and realized some of the mail in the video had her Oak Cliff address on it.

She called Dallas police, who told her to contact the United States Postal Service. When she went to her postal station, she said she got no clear answers, so she emailed FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.

What they're saying:

Amador is not only hoping her missing mail will be delivered, she also wants to know how this could happen.

"Am I going to get my mail back? I just want to know. I mean, am I going to get a clear answer? I want them to reach out to me and tell me what’s going to happen with that mail. I don’t care if it’s just one. But it’s mine. It was never delivered to me. So, that’s my concern. I need to know something. They can’t just not leave me with me not knowing anything," she said.

She believes someone needs to be held accountable.

"It’s really frustrating for my dad especially because it’s his mail. Like, we don’t know what’s in there. He wants to know what it is," she said. "Do we have checks in there? Do we have W2s in there? Like, we want to know what’s in there. What belongs to us needs to be brought back to us and with a clear answer."

The other side:

In an email to FOX 4, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirmed it is investigating Amador’s claims.

"This type of alleged behavior within the postal service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of postal service employees, who all serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior," the department said in a statement. "However, when allegations arise concerning postal employees, USPS OIG special agents conduct thorough and diligent investigations to address those claims."

What you can do:

The USPS OIG encourages anyone who has information or who may be concerned about missing mail to contact them by visiting https://www.uspsoig.gov/hotline.