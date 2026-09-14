Denton barbershop owner charged with invasive visual recording of female employee

The Brief On September 10, 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams turned himself in to Denton Police on an invasive visual recording arrest warrant. Alvarez Williams is accused of recording a female victim in the bathroom of a barbershop he owns on August 3. The female victim is an employee of the barbershop where the alleged incident occurred.



The owner of a Denton barbershop turned himself in to Denton Police last week after he was accused of an invasive visual recording at his shop.

Denton barber arrested

Jose Luis Alvarez Williams, 37

What we know:

On September 10, 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams was arrested by the Denton Police Department after he turned himself in on an outstanding invasive visual recording warrant.

Police say on August 3, Alvarez Williams placed a cellphone camera in the restroom of a barbershop in the 700 block of S. Elm Street.

Denton Police say Alvarez Williams is the owner of the barbershop.

A female victim, who worked at the barbershop, found a camera lens facing the toilet area of the restroom on August 3.

The victim reported the incident to Denton PD, who determined Alvarez Williams placed the phone and recorded her in the restroom.

Records indicate Alvarez Williams had no prior criminal history before his arrest.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the victim.