Police ID man accused of stealing vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

article

Lake Worth police said they have identified the suspect who stole a vehicle with four children inside earlier this month.

According to police, 35-year-old Matthew Aaron Minton is wanted for one count of theft of property and four counts of abandon or endanger a child.

RELATED: Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

Police credit the public with helping them identify Minton, who they said stole the vehicle of a food deliver driver who had her four kids in the vehicle.

The vehicle was ditched less than a mile away. The children were reunited with their mother unharmed.

Investigators identified Minton as the car thief, but are now working to take him into custody.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (817) 237-1224 or email LWCID@lakeworthtx.org.