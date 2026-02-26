High-speed chase hits 110 mph before ending in rollover crash; 4 in custody

The Brief A high-speed chase reaching 110 mph lasted nearly 90 minutes Thursday morning, stretching across four North Texas counties before ending in a rollover crash on I-30. Officers were on high alert after reports of gunfire from the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. At least four suspects were taken into custody and transported to local hospitals for injuries sustained when their vehicle flipped near Camp Bowie Boulevard around 4:20 a.m.



At least four suspects are in custody following a high-speed pursuit that reached 110 mph and spanned multiple counties early Thursday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Chase ends in crash (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

The chase began around 3 a.m. and lasted nearly 90 minutes before the suspects crashed on Interstate 30 near Camp Bowie Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. During the pursuit, officers received reports of shots fired from the vehicle. When the car eventually flipped onto its side, police approached the scene with extreme caution, advising news crews to stay back in the event of a shootout.

All four suspects were transported to local hospitals via ambulance. FOX 4 crews at the scene observed officials removing the suspects' handcuffs so they could be treated for crash-related injuries. One suspect was reportedly unconscious following the wreck.

Agencies from Fort Worth, Mansfield, Ellis County, and Tarrant County remain on-site investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the cause of the pursuit remain limited. Police have not yet released the identities of the suspects or provided updates on their medical conditions. It also remains unclear what initiated the chase or the specific maneuver that caused the vehicle to flip.

This is a breaking story. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.