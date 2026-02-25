Six Flags Over Texas kicks off 65th anniversary season with opening weekend

article

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas opens its 65th anniversary season this Saturday, Feb. 28, featuring a year of special events and historic exhibits. The park will debut the record-breaking "Tormenta Rampaging Run," the world’s tallest and fastest giga dive coaster, later this year. While the park opens this weekend, the official 65th Anniversary Museum and the new giga coaster have no confirmed opening dates yet.



Six Flags Over Texas will launch its 65th anniversary season this weekend, kicking off a yearlong celebration at the park, with new attractions, special events and a nod to its history.

Opening weekend for Six Flags Over Texas

What we know:

The park’s opening weekend kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 8 a.m. The day marks 65 years since it first welcomed guests in 1961.

Park officials say 2026 will be the most expansive season in its history, featuring new rides, expanded entertainment offerings and enhancements throughout the property.

Celebrating 65 Years of History

Local perspective:

As part of the anniversary festivities, Six Flags Over Texas plans to open a 65th Anniversary Museum later this season. Located on Smith Street near JB’s Smokehouse, the museum will showcase park memorabilia and exhibits highlighting the history and evolution of the Six Flags Over Texas location in Arlington.

Related article

New attractions and park expansions

Guests can also take part in the celebration by purchasing name-engraved pavers that will be installed near the Silver Star Carousel in Star Mall. The pavers start at $125 and will be commemorated with an installation ceremony later this year.

Coming in 2026 to Six Flags Over Texas: Tormenta Rampaging Run

Dig deeper:

The centerpiece of the anniversary season will debut later in 2026, when Tormenta Rampaging Run, the park’s tallest, fastest and longest giga dive coaster in the world. The more than 300-foot-tall ride is expected to break six world records and anchors a newly themed Spanish village area called Rancho de la Tormenta. The coaster continues the park’s tradition of record-breaking attractions and is designed to redefine the Arlington skyline, according to park officials.

Related article

The expansion will also include a new restaurant called Cocina de la Abuela.

Exclusive perks for Season Pass holders

UKRAINE - 2021/08/25: In this photo illustration the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags Theme Parks) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What's next:

Opening weekend will also feature exclusive ride time for season-pass holders.

Guests with any level of season-pass will have access to one hour of extended ride time in the park’s Gotham City section, including Mr. Freeze, BATMAN The Ride and BATWING.

Six Flags Over Texas is expected to host anniversary-themed events and promotions throughout the 2026 season as it celebrates 65 years of operation.