Dallas Stars to Plano? What we know about the Willow Bend Mall arena proposal

The city of Plano has formally entered the race to become the future home of the Dallas Stars, submitting a letter of intent to relocate the NHL franchise to the site of the Shops at Willow Bend, according to Dallas City Councilman Chad West.

What we know:

In an interview with FOX 4, West revealed that Plano has issued a formal letter of intent to court the Stanley Cup-winning team. While he noted that he is not surprised Plano would want to attract such a popular franchise, the Stars have not yet signed the document.

West said that despite the offer, the Stars are still in active discussions about staying in Dallas. He emphasized that city leaders owe it to both the team and Dallas residents to keep the franchise "in the heart of the Metroplex."

The city of Plano released a statement on Friday:

The City of Plano is known for attracting national and international brands because of our strong economy, highly educated workforce and commitment to strategic growth.

For the past year, the City has been in earnest discussions with the Dallas Stars regarding a potential arena district at The Shops at Willow Bend.

As with all significant economic development opportunities, the City does not publicly comment on negotiations until a proposal is ready for formal consideration by the Plano City Council. However, because of recent news reports referencing a formal offer to the team, we want to clarify to the Plano Community that no such offer has been made.

We respect that any decision about the team’s future rests with the organization, and we will continue to approach these conversations responsibly and deliberately.

The backstory:

The push for a new arena comes as the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks remain locked in a contentious legal battle over the management of the American Airlines Center (AAC). The Mavericks sued the Stars in late 2025, alleging a breach of their partnership agreement. The Stars filed a countersuit, labeling the move a "hostile takeover" attempt.

Both teams have leases at the AAC that expire in 2031, and both are currently evaluating separate sites for new facilities that would allow for more surrounding real-estate development.

The other side:

As the Stars weigh a move north, a new tenant may be eyeing the AAC. The WNBA’s Dallas Wings are facing significant delays in their planned relocation to a new downtown arena and practice facility, which is now projected for completion in 2027 or 2028.

In response to these delays, several Dallas City Council members filed a memo this week requesting a formal discussion on moving the Wings into the American Airlines Center for practice and game days. The move would provide the team a home while they wait for their permanent facility to be completed.

Local perspective:

The Shops at Willow Bend, also known as Willow Bend Mall, is located in West Plano near the Dallas North Tollway. The site is approximately 17 miles north of the American Airlines Center and offers the roughly 75 acres of land the Stars are reportedly seeking for a new arena and entertainment district.