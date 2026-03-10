Vehicle crashes into DeSoto bank
DESOTO, Texas - First responders were called to a bank in DeSoto after a vehicle crashed into the building.
What we know:
It happened on Tuesday morning at a PNC Bank on N. Hampton Road.
Images from SKY 4 showed a heavily damaged black SUV that appeared to have crashed into the side of the bank. The area was blocked off with crime scene tape.
A spokesman from the city of DeSoto confirmed a motorist lost control of the vehicle and hit the side of the bank.
No one was hurt and no one was arrested.
What we don't know:
The extent of the damage is unclear.
The Source: The information in this story comes from DeSoto officials and the SKY 4 helicopter.