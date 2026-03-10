Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crashes into DeSoto bank

Published  March 10, 2026 12:40pm CDT
DeSoto
The Brief

    • A black SUV crashed into a PNC Bank on North Hampton Road in DeSoto on Tuesday morning, causing heavy damage to the building.
    • Emergency responders and at least one ambulance were seen at the bank, which has been cordoned off by police with crime scene tape.
    • Police said there were no injuries or arrests.

DESOTO, Texas - First responders were called to a bank in DeSoto after a vehicle crashed into the building.

What we know:

It happened on Tuesday morning at a PNC Bank on N. Hampton Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed a heavily damaged black SUV that appeared to have crashed into the side of the bank. The area was blocked off with crime scene tape.

A spokesman from the city of DeSoto confirmed a motorist lost control of the vehicle and hit the side of the bank.

No one was hurt and no one was arrested.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is unclear.

The Source: The information in this story comes from DeSoto officials and the SKY 4 helicopter.

DeSotoCrime and Public Safety