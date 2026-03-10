Vehicle crashes into DeSoto bank

article

The Brief A black SUV crashed into a PNC Bank on North Hampton Road in DeSoto on Tuesday morning, causing heavy damage to the building. Emergency responders and at least one ambulance were seen at the bank, which has been cordoned off by police with crime scene tape. Police said there were no injuries or arrests.



First responders were called to a bank in DeSoto after a vehicle crashed into the building.

What we know:

It happened on Tuesday morning at a PNC Bank on N. Hampton Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed a heavily damaged black SUV that appeared to have crashed into the side of the bank. The area was blocked off with crime scene tape.

A spokesman from the city of DeSoto confirmed a motorist lost control of the vehicle and hit the side of the bank.

No one was hurt and no one was arrested.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is unclear.