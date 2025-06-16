article

Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter attended Christ For The Nations Institute. Boelter allegedly killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. CFNI says it has not had contact with Boelter since his graduation in 1990.



Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter attended Dallas' Christ For The Nations Institute in late 80s and early 90s, according to the school.

Boelter is facing federal charges for stalking, the murder of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman.

Vance Boelter attended Christ For The Nations Institute

Christ For The Nations

Christ For The Nations Institute released a statement about Boelter on Monday.

Boelter was enrolled as a student at CFNI from 1988 to 1990. He graduated with a Diploma in Practical Theology in Leadership and Pastoral.

What they're saying:

"We are absolutely aghast and horrified that a CFNI alumnus is the suspect. This is not who we are. This is not what we teach. This is not what we model," wrote Christ For The Naitons in a statement. "CFNI unequivocally rejects, denounces, and condemns any and all forms of violence and extremism, be it politically, racially, religiously or otherwise motivated."

The school says it has had no contact with Boelter since his time as a student.

Some online have pointed to Christ For The Nations' founder Gordon Lindsay's slogan, saying "every Christian should pray at least one violent prayer a day."

In a statement, the school wished to clarify the quote.

"By "violent prayer" he meant that a Christian’s prayer-life should be intense, fervent, and passionate, not passive and lukewarm, considering that spiritual forces of darkness are focused on attacking life, identity in God, purpose, peace, love, joy, truth, health, and other good things."

"As a Christian institution that deeply values prayer and worship unto God, Christ For The Nations Institute continues Gordon Lindsay’s slogan of encouraging our students to incorporate passion in their prayers as they contend for what God has for them and push back against evil spiritual forces in our world. Ephesians 6:12 is a central Bible verse, which explains our position, "For we do not fight against flesh and blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world…against evil spirits in the heavenly places." Christ For The Nations does not believe in, defend or support violence against human beings in any form."

Details of the MN lawmaker attacks

Vance Luther Boelter was arrested overnight near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota.

He made his first appearance in federal court today, telling a judge he could not afford an attorney.

The details of the attacks are chilling.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors say when authorities arrested Vance Boelter on Sunday night they found a list of 70 names, including several other lawmakers.

That evidence was recovered near one of the crime scenes in his vehicle, which was made to look like a Police SUV.

Attacks that clearly had been planned for quite some time, and we learned today that the man accused in the carnage went to a total of four homes early Saturday morning.

Officials say Vance Boelter carried out surveillance, making notes on the targets and their homes, and arriving in a vehicle with emergency lights and license plates that said ‘police’.

Allegedly, Boelter went to the home of Democratic state senator John Hoffman and wife Yvette, posing first as a police officer, then announcing it was a robbery and forcing his way into their home.

As Hoffman resisted, the U.S. attorney in Minnesota said Boelter opened fire on him then his wife.

The couple's adult daughter in the house called 911.

These are images of the man that federal officials say is Vance Boelter wearing what is described as a hyperrealistic latex mask.

After leaving Hoffman’s home, law enforcement says Boelter went to the homes of two other Minnesota legislators.

One was away on vacation.

At the other home, Boelter’s plans were foiled when real police officers showed up.

That was before going to the home of Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Where Boelter allegedly shot and killed the husband and wife.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says she was one of the lawmakers on Boelter's list.

Texts sent from Boelter

In texts sent to a family group chat, Boelter reportedly wrote:

"Dad went to war last night...I don't wanna say more because I don't wanna implicate anybody."

In the text Boelter sent to friends, he texted:

"I'm going to be gone awhile...may be dead shortly," Boelter added. "I wish it hadn't gone this way."

In those messages or writings with the names of many other state lawmakers, there was nothing that clearly indicated a motive.