Vacant Fort Worth school building catches fire twice this week, 8th time this year

Firefighters are investigating after a vacant school building in Fort Worth caught fire two days in a row.

The fires were reported Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon on opposite ends of the old R. Vickery School building in the city’s Glenwood neighborhood.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Courtesy FWFD

Photos shared by the Fort Worth Fire Department showed the building’s east wing engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

The department said firefighters quickly searched the burning building for anyone who may have been trapped. They rescued a dog that was later reunited with its owner.

Courtesy FWFD

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire on the west side of the building produced heavy smoke as it spread to multiple floors. Thankfully, no one was inside, and no one was injured.

The fire department said the abandoned building is well-known to fire crews. They’ve battled at least half a dozen fires there just this year alone.

"We come out here quite often," said Craig Trojack, a spokesman for FWFD. "When this address is called out, the guys know exactly where they’re going."

Courtesy FWFD

Despite the building’s heavy graffiti and the homeless population in the area, Trojack stopped short of blaming the fires on people seeking shelter in the building.

He said investigators are still looking into the cause of this week’s fires.

Trojack said Tuesday night’s fire was a lot bigger than many that firefighters have put out in the past. Firefighters suspect the building’s integrity is now structurally compromised.

"Knowing that we’ve come out to this structure quite a bit and the damage is already done, knowing it’s a very dangerous building to our firefighters, they made sure there was not a life safety issue once they arrived. And as soon as they established that was the case they went into a defensive maneuver. Basically, just setting up and trying to extinguish the fire from outside of the building," he said.

Courtesy FWFD

It’s not yet clear if it will be torn down or if any additional security will be added.

That’s likely something city officials will be discussing in the near future.

"We’re aware of it and the people that need to know are aware of it. It’s just a matter of how and at what point do all of those things come into play. It’s just a process that it takes and a lot of times that process is not as easy as it seems to be from the outside," Trojack said.