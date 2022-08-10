Uvalde schools to get more law enforcement officers on campus

article

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District campuses will be getting more than 30 law enforcement officers provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the new school year.

The exact number of DPS officers is 33. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.

RELATED STORIES:

It's one of several measures UCISD is taking to ensure parents, students, and school faculty will feel secure as they return to school. Other measures include: