Utah football player from Mesquite killed in house party shooting

A University of Utah football player from Mesquite has been killed in a shooting at a house party in Salt Lake City early Sunday.

Police said the shooting that killed Aaron Lowe happened just after midnight, in the Salt Lake City neighborhood of Sugar House. It was just hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

Police said another victim was in critical condition and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Lowe was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in Denton last year.

Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates at West Mesquite High School.

After Jordan died, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."

"Aaron was a talented athlete, fierce competitor, respected teammate, friend, and a loving son and brother. Aaron was also the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship which makes his death even more difficult. We mourn this senseless loss and will do all we can to comfort Aaron’s family," University of Utah President Taylor Randall said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

