Former West Mesquite football star Ty Jordan has died

article

Former West Mesquite football star Ty Jordan, who was the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year at the University of Utah, has died.

The university confirmed Jordan's death, but did not release further details.

Another media outlet has reported he died following an accidental shooting in Denton on Christmas.

Denton police released details about the shooting, but have not identified the victim.

Advertisement

Utah's football head coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement:

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Jordan was involved in a great showing of sportsmanship last year, when he played for West Mesquite High School.

After the game between Sherman High School and West Mesquite, Sherman's Gage Smith prayed with Jordan, whose mom was battling cancer.

RELATED: High school football player prays for opponent's mom with cancer