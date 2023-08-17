UT System leaders meet with local school leaders to discuss how to keep diversity on college campuses

There were 23 North Texas public school district leaders who met Thursday to talk about ways to keep students of color in the pipeline toward colleges and universities in the UT System.

Texas State Senator Royce West wants to know what works to keep diversity on college campuses.

This comes after state universities were ordered to eliminate diversity and inclusion offices and policies.

A Supreme Court ruling this summer making race considerations in college admissions, and the Texas Legislature barring diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring and admissions, moved West to bring this group together.

Looking for innovative ideas to keep an assorted student body on college campuses.

New Mavericks at UT-Arlington were moving in Thursday.

"We are the fifth most diverse university in the country. We welcome people that are from all over the state of Texas and beyond," UTA President Dr. Jennifer Cowley said.

UTA's president said the school has been race blind for years, yet draws sundry students.

Cowley credits creating appealing academic programs.

"As just one example, we have a wonderful grow your own teacher academy with Grand Prairie ISD because we know there's a teacher shortage. The success of that has led to a virtual teacher academy that we're going to be able to partner with districts all over the region to help them grow their own talent as well," she said.

That program and others were part of the discussion at a meeting of local school districts and the UT System set up by State Senator Royce West.

The state's largest university system, and others, are now navigating a changing landscape for admissions and recruitment.

In recent months, the state legislature passed sweeping restrictions on offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled race considerations in college admissions are unconstitutional.

"It's going to be up to the professionals in universities, and also in the high schools, to come up with some race neutral criteria that we can utilize to make certain that students of color get the opportunity that they deserve," West said.

"We have been working to prepare for this and thinking about how we're going to continue to do what's critical for our mission, which is to provide an education to all Texans," UT System Chancellor Dr. JB Milliken said.

Last year, the UT System created a $300 million promise plus endowment program that will cover tuition for students at seven UT System schools whose parents make below a certain financial threshold that varies at each campus.

UTD, where students returned this week, was among them.

The Dallas school, like UTA, does not factor race in admissions, but heavily looks at life experiences.

"It's always nice when you get a straight A student, but I’m looking for kids who played music, played sports, did other things, you know. These other things that add to their life because that in turn gives back to UTD," said UTD President Dr. Richard Benson.

Earlier this week, West held a similar meeting with the Texas A&M System.

He said it’s important to create race neutral programs that can be recruiting tools to make certain diversity still matters at Texas colleges and universities.