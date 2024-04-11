UT Dallas students say diversity program layoffs send mixed signals

There continues to be backlash from Texas public universities for firing employees to comply with the state's ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

This week, the University of Texas at Dallas terminated 20 positions. Last week, UT Austin let about 60 employees go.

In a letter, the president of UTD acknowledged the decision won’t be popular with everyone in the community.

Students say they are confused by the purpose of the DEI ban.

"If they are committed to diversity, it doesn’t seem like their actions are aligned with what they are saying," said UTD freshman Sarvya Kotamarju.

In a statement, the university said it closed the office in order to comply with the Texas Legislature's mandate to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"I think it’s kind of ridiculous," said freshman Emily Perkins. "I don’t understand the grounding for getting rid of it."

"The fact that this is taking place, and this is a diverse campus, it doesn’t seem right," said freshman Atena Abedini.

Twenty university employees lose their jobs at the end of the month.

"I feel bad for all the people who built their career off of it," Perkins said.

UT Dallas is the latest state university to announce the elimination of programs and layoffs of employees in order to comply with Texas law.

Last week, the University of Texas at Austin announced it's cutting programs in its division of campus and community engagement. Sixty employees there will lose their jobs.

Dr. Brian Evans is with the American Association of University Professors.

"They lost staff who provided the academic advising, the scholarships, connections with internships, counseling, health services, food pantries and ways to connect with other students," he said.

Dallas College complied with the law prior to the January deadline. The college said impacted employees took jobs in other offices.

Other North Texas public schools — the University of North Texas and UT Arlington — also eliminated programs and jobs.

"I wasn’t sure how it was going to be impactful that was going to be across all the Texas public schools, so it's alarming to hear," Kotamarju said. "Hopefully, there will be some appeal for it, but we will have to see."

FOX 4 asked UT Dallas to explain the role of the eliminated positions. They said the only comments were from the letter from the president.