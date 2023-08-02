University of North Texas dissolves DEI offices over new Texas law

The University of North Texas became one of the first public universities in the state to publicly announce its plans to dissolve its diversity, equity and inclusion offices, in order to comply with a new Texas law.

UNT president Neal Smatresk sent an official notice on Tuesday about a number of changes to comply with newly-passed Senate Bill 17, which prohibits public colleges from keeping DEI offices or related activities.

Smatresk says on August 13 the offices of Title IX, Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action will be moved to the Division of Finance and Administration.

The president also says it is working on a way to reorganize the university's Multicultural Center, Pride Alliance and other programs.

"Our leadership team has been working hard to make sure we continue to support our diverse student body, faculty, and staff in our values-based environment," said Smatresk in the letter.

In addition to the reorganization, Joanne Woodard, the Vice President for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) will retire on Oct. 1.

Smatresk says the university is working to find new roles for other employees.

"We also will do our best to take care of our staff members by retaining them in opportunities throughout the university as possible," he said in a statement. "As a university committed to the education of Texans, we will remain steadfast in living our values and serving our diverse community."

The new law takes effect on January 21, 2024.