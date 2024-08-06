UT Dallas protesters plan to challenge university's punishments

The nine UT Dallas students arrested while protesting on campus three months ago announced that they will challenge the university's disciplinary sanctions.

The sanctions would include a threat of suspension or a hold on a degree for students who graduated in May.

Students and graduates say the university's options require them to admit to violating the student code of conduct, which is something they claim they didn’t do.

Dan Sullivan with the National Lawyers’ Guild is representing what he calls the "UT Dallas 21."

"This is part of a campaign of repression against students across the country, particularly in Texas," he said.

Early in the morning on May 1, dozens of UT Dallas students joined a national movement of student protesters at universities across the country by setting up an encampment.

Their demand was for the university to divest from companies that manufacture weapons being used in Israel's war on Hamas.

Barricades and tents blocked access across UTD's Chess Plaza. Around 3:30 p.m., the university served protesters a letter telling them that they were criminally trespassing if they didn’t clear out.

About 15 minutes later, DPS troopers, Collin County sheriff's deputies, Richardson and campus police showed up in in riot gear and began making arrests.

In total, 21 people were arrested. Nine of the detainees were students.

Ben Wright, associate professor of history at UTD, was one of two professors arrested for trespassing. He wrote a statement calling the university's notice "vague."

"At no point did the university or law enforcement make an announcement or seek de-escalation," he wrote. "Me and 20 others were bound at the wrist, waist and feet."

After the arrests, the university said it gave protesters the opportunity to comply.

A spokesman for the Collin County District Attorney's Office said it received the case from UT Dallas campus police, and the trespassing cases are still being reviewed.

"It is a dangerous attack on free speech in the United States," Sullivan said.

The students say they have met with the university regarding disciplinary options.

Students who graduated in May would not have access to their degree or transcript until December.

Mousa Najjar is one of those students. He says he currently does not have access to his computer science degree.

"When you have to check off that were you arrested, it’s easy to filter out people with those records. My transcript would not be released either," he said.

Current students would have what is called a "deferred suspension." That means any future violation of the student code of conduct would result in an automatic suspension.

"The main reason we are not satisfied is it forces us to admit to guilt on stuff we do not think we are guilty of," said student Mariam Lafi.

The criminal cases submitted to the Collin County DA's Office are Class B misdemeanors, which could result in anywhere from probation to six months in jail.

A spokesman for the DA says the cases are under review.

No criminal charges have been filed yet.