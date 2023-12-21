US Postal Service fined $15,000 for heat-related death of Dallas mail carrier
DALLAS - The U.S. Postal Service faces a $15,000 fine after the heat-related death of a Dallas mail carrier.
The OSHA citation alleges the USPS failed to protect Eugene Gates Jr. from extreme summer heat.
He collapsed in June while on the job.
The heat index that day reached 113 degrees.
An autopsy found he died from heat and heart disease.
The OSHA citation lists measures USPS should take, including monitoring employees, ensuring rest breaks, and using earlier start times.
Gates' widow hopes the citation will help protect other postal workers.
USPS has 15 days to pay the fine or contest it.