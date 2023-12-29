Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held to remember Army veteran killed in Uptown Dallas shooting

By
Published 
Uptown
FOX 4
article

Roderick Butler

DALLAS - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to remember the life of a 46-year-old man murdered in Uptown Dallas last week.

Roderick Butler was shot and killed on McKinney Avenue on December 20.

His family said he was an Army veteran who had just moved into a nearby Dallas apartment.

Related

Man arrested for Uptown Dallas murder connected to at least two other shootings
article

Man arrested for Uptown Dallas murder connected to at least two other shootings

A man arrested for the murder of an Army veteran in Uptown Dallas last week may have shot two more people while he was on the run.

Police believe the suspect in Butler's murder, Corey Antwon Thompson, may also be tied to two other shootings in North Texas, including a Christmas Day murder in Balch Springs.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.