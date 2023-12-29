Vigil held to remember Army veteran killed in Uptown Dallas shooting

article

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to remember the life of a 46-year-old man murdered in Uptown Dallas last week.

Roderick Butler was shot and killed on McKinney Avenue on December 20.

His family said he was an Army veteran who had just moved into a nearby Dallas apartment.

Police believe the suspect in Butler's murder, Corey Antwon Thompson, may also be tied to two other shootings in North Texas, including a Christmas Day murder in Balch Springs.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.