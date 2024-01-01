Dallas woman concerned after stray bullet flies into Uptown apartment

A Dallas woman says she's thankful she wasn't hit by a bullet that was fired into her Uptown apartment early Saturday morning.

"This is my dining room area, so it’s up there, like I said originally, I didn’t notice it. I just only noticed it because the drywall and stuff was all over the floor," Vanessa Sierra said.

A stray bullet came through an exterior wall of her apartment and landed on the floor.

"I was awake. I literally remember looking, and it was 2:08. It sounded like glass shattering," she recalled.

Her apartment complex is just south of Fitzhugh Avenue along Central Expressway.

Her balcony overlooks the highway.

"I got scared, but I didn't think anything of it." Sierra said. "I thought it was my window being broken, and so I didn’t know what to do because I live by myself and for like 10 minutes I just stood still very quiet."

Sierra didn't see any damage initially or the bullet on her floor and went back to sleep.

"When I woke up in the morning, that’s when I saw it was, like, a gunshot. Because I noticed there was a bunch of white stuff all over the floor," she recalled. "I saw the bullet on the ground, I looked up and there was a big hole in the wall."

Sierra says she called Dallas police, but no officer has come out to take a report.

Sierra took a video of the damage and posted it on TikTok. The video has nearly 170,000 views.

"You just never know where it could be at, where it’s going to hit you, and I was really thinking if it does that to the wall, in infrastructure that’s a building, I just can’t imagine what it would do to a body," she explained.

Sierra says she's now worried.

"If this really was to become something serious where it did hit a person where they died, and you know, they were doing it for fun, they were doing it just joking around, it turns into something really serious. You want to avoid something like that," she said. "Now I’m paranoid to be, like, sleeping because at night, you just never know."

Sierra's complex told her they can't fix the damage until a police report is taken.