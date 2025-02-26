Dallas school, hospital team up to offer hands-on education in medical field

The Brief Uplift Heights Healthcare Institute and Baylor Scott and White team up once a quarter to offer hands-on learning experiences. On Wednesday, students learned about respiratory care and how to perform ultrasounds. Uplift students will have a minimum of 500 hours of direct contact with someone at Baylor in their career field.



Baylor Scott and White is offering hands-on lessons for high school students who want to join the medical field.

Uplift Heights Healthcare Institute in West Dallas holds learning sessions with Baylor staffers at the charter school every quarter.

On Wednesday, students learned about respiratory care and how to perform ultrasounds. They also learned how therapy dogs can play a role in patient care.

Why you should care:

The joint collaboration comes at a critical time in healthcare.

Many medical providers left the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic because they were burned out by the years-long crisis.

Featured article

Once students get into the 10th grade, they will be asked to choose a specific career path in healthcare.

Students from Uplift Heights will have a minimum of 500 hours of direct contact with someone at Baylor in their career field.

What they're saying:

"It's really important to inspire kids when they're young to get them thinking so they can make the decisions that are going to put them on the right track," said physician Lauren Fine.

"This program is about trying to help our students' career experience so that they'll be ready for life after high school," said Daniel Gray, Uplift's Deputy Chief for College & Career.

"You just don't get those types of interactions in the healthcare field in any other sort of program like this," said Uplift student Adedoyin Adeyemo.

The Source: Information in this article comes from interviews with Baylor Scott and White employees and Uplift students and staff on Feb. 26, 2025.



