The University of North Texas' football stadium will have a new name in 2023.

On Monday, the university's athletics department announced a naming rights deal with the Denton Area Teachers Credit Union.

DENTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: The North Texas Mean Green play the Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Denton, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Now the stadium will be known as DATCU Stadium.

The 30,580-seat stadium had been known as Apogee Stadium since it opened in 2011.

"The opportunity to add a partner that has such deep ties and association with UNT and the city of Denton could not be better as we launch into this new era of athletics in the American Athletic Conference," said UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley in a statement.

The university sates that it will hold a special DATCU Day to celebrate the new name for the stadium on Sept. 2, when the Mean Green takes on California.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m.