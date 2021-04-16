UNT assistant basketball coach killed in early morning crash in Wise County

article

An assistant basketball coach for the University of North Texas was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Wise County.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., on US Highway 380, just over two miles away from Decatur.

Investigators found that a 2008 Nissan Armada, driven by 47-year-old Nelson Haggerty, was eastbound on 380, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

The vehicle then overturned and went through a fence.

Haggerty, who was an assistant basketball coach for the Mean Green and Baylor alum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

UNT and the Baylor sports programs sent out tweets remembering Haggerty, who has been a coach at UNT since 2019.