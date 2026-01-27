Unresponsive woman found dead in Fort Worth field, cold weather suspected

article

The Brief A woman was found dead in a field on E. Seminary Dr. in Forest Hill on Tuesday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, as investigators believe the death is likely related to the recent cold weather. The victim's identity and official cause of death remain unknown pending a Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report.



On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at approximately 4:41 p.m. Fort Worth police officers were called to the 2900 block of E. Seminary Dr. in Forest Hill, in reference to an unresponsive female in a field.

When Fort Worth Fire EMS made it to the scene, the female was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives were notified and taken to the scene. At this time, Fort Worth police say it is believed to be a cold weather-related death, and no foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased has not been released yet. The official cause of death has not been determined yet.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner, cause of death, and identity of the deceased.