University of North Texas eliminating its mask requirements
DENTON, Texas - The University of North Texas announced it is eliminating mask requirements.
Outdoor masking is over on campus as of Friday.
The school said indoor masking requirements will be gone on or before June 1.
Right now, classrooms are being converted back to their pre-COVID configurations in preparation for an in-person fall semester.
While mask requirements are rescinded, the university still recommends social distancing when possible and frequent handwashing.