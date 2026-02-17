University of North Texas warns of budget cuts amid $45 million deficit

The Brief UNT faces a $45 million budget deficit, a $14 million increase from previous projections, driven by a sharp drop in international master's student enrollments. Federal immigration policy shifts and the revocation of thousands of student visas have made it harder for international students to enroll, impacting high-revenue programs like Data Science. Widespread budget cuts are expected to stabilize finances, though specific details on these "hard decisions" likely won't be revealed until a board meeting this Thursday.



A big reason for a UNT budget deficit might surprise you. The president of the university pointed to issues with visas and politics involving international students.

The University of North Texas is now projecting a $45 million deficit, about $14 million larger than projected and a major factor the university president is pointing to is a sharp decline in one category of master’s degree students.

These students typically pay much more in tuition and fees than their in-state counterparts.

Declining international student enrollment

In his letter to staff, UNT President Harrison Keller called the deficit structural and not temporary, saying that the university will now have to make some hard decisions to stabilize its finances and warned of budget cuts that will be felt across the university.

"Nobody could have envisioned what was going to be happening in international student enrollments," said Keller.

"A significant number of those master's students, particularly in some fields, data science, computer science, were international master's students."

Federal visa policies impact on UNT

Keller warned of looming trouble at a board of regents meeting last May.

"That has a significant impact on our budget, on our budget forecast," said Keller.

According to the university, it grew rapidly over the last decade in part because of those students. But now shifts in federal immigration policies have made it harder for many international students to enroll and stay in the United States.

In January, the state department said it had revoked 8 thousand student visas as part of its mission to "Keep America safe."

According to data released by the national student clearinghouse research center, there were almost ten thousand fewer foreign students enrolling at the graduate level in Fall of 2025.

"When I talk to colleagues across the state, this is part of a larger trend that we're seeing," said Keller.

Looming budget cuts

The university says stabilizing enrollment, including international recruitment, will be key to restoring financial balance. The university has not gone into detail about what tough decisions will need to be made, but we will likely find out more when Keller presents an update to the board of regents on Thursday.