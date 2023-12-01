Universal announces name of Frisco theme park

On Friday, officials gave an update on the kid-friendly Universal theme park coming to Frisco.

The big announcement was that park will be named the Universal Kids Resort.

The theme park would target children from ages 3 to 9, with four or five different themed lands and a 300-room hotel.

"This resort will be full of color and life and thoughtfully set in a lush green landscape," said Molly Murphy from Universal Creative.

Universal had not announced the themes of the different lands, but Universal says it will bring its beloved characters to life.

The park will be built on 97 acres in Frisco just east of Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

Universal broke ground on the park in November and plans to go vertical with construction next year.

The City of Frisco announced the road leading into the park will be named Universal Parkway.

Universal and Frisco have not announced when they plan for the theme park to open.

The city says that the millions in economic impact from the park will have an effect on generations of children in Frisco.

Some Frisco residents have raised concerns about the park and the traffic that comes along with it.