United Way distributes $100K+ to Fort Worth six-alarm fire victims

The Brief The United Way of Tarrant County has distributed over $100,000 to residents displaced by the June 23 fire at The Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth. The funds, raised through the Cooper Fire Relief Fund, will help residents with temporary housing, replacing belongings, and access to essential services. The relief effort was a partnership between Fort Worth Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, Near Southside Inc., and United Way of Tarrant County, with contributions from hundreds of donors.



The United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) announced that it distributed more than $100,000 to many of the residents displaced by the June 23 six-alarm fire at The Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth’s Near Southside.

Through a partnership between Fort Worth Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, Near Southside Inc. and United Way of Tarrant County, the Cooper Fire Relief Fund launched just days after the six-alarm fire forced more than 800 residents from their homes.

The funds will be used to help residents secure temporary housing, replace lost belongings and access essential services as they begin the long road to recovery.

Every dollar raised went directly to affected residents to aid in their recovery.

Hundreds of donors across Tarrant County contributed to this relief fund, including substantial gifts from local foundations, businesses and the community.

What they're saying:

"Our community showed up when it mattered most," said Adam D. Powell, UWTC president and CEO.

"This outpouring of support is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we unite for our neighbors in crisis."

As part of the effort, Near Southside Inc. also developed a resource database offering free services and discounted products to help displaced residents recover and rebuild.

"In the wake of unimaginable loss, our community rallied together with urgency and compassion," said Megan Henderson, cultural director with Near Southside Inc.

"We’re proud to have been a part of this effort to ensure displaced residents received the support and dignity they deserve."

Local perspective:

"From organized efforts such as this to grassroots community support, Fort Worth showed our neighbors in need why our city is special, because we care for each other," said Councilwoman Beck.

About the United Way of Tarrant County

Dig deeper:

United Way of Tarrant County is a non-profit in North Texas that mobilizes the community to action, so all can thrive.

By identifying critical needs, fostering collaboration, and investing in solutions that drive change through four impact areas: education and youth opportunity, community health, financial security, and community resiliency.

UWTC programs serve more than 400,000 individuals annually and remain committed to empowering Tarrant County residents for generations to come.