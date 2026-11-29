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The Brief North Texas fire crews extinguished two separate structure fires in Celina on Saturday morning, including one on Bosh Hideaway Ranch. Both buildings were believed to be unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. Fire marshals are investigating the causes of both fires, with no early indication the two incidents are connected.



Authorities in North Texas are investigating two separate structure fires that broke out Saturday morning, including one on a street bearing the name of former NBA star Chris Bosh.

Celina vacant mansion fire

What we know:

Celina police and fire crews responded to the blazes in the 11000 block of County Road 59 and the 1600 block of Bosh Hideaway Ranch, according to local officials. Firefighters from Prosper, McKinney, Frisco, Aubrey, Weston and Gunter assisted in containing and extinguishing both fires.

Both structures were believed to be unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. Celina fire marshals are investigating both incidents, and officials said there is no early indication the two fires are connected.

The 1600 block of Bosh Hideaway Ranch sits near a neighboring property at 1510 Vest Lane that is widely known locally as an unfinished mansion project previously linked to Bosh. The property on Vest Lane was a 30,000 square foot vacant property.

Public records indicate Bosh may have sold the property in 2025, though his current connection to the site remains unclear.

Bosh currently lives in Austin, Texas.