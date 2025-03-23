Undocumented immigrant arrested in Ellis Co. after 'cocaine and alcohol' hallucinations, police say

article

The Brief A Mexican national was arrested Sunday after calling 911 saying people were trying to kill him and his family. The investigation revealed he was not only the caller, but the threat, police say. He is accused of shooting about 30 rounds at the home, with his family inside, while he was hallucinating after drinking alcohol and using cocaine.



An undocumented Mexican national was arrested early Sunday morning in Ferris after calling 911 saying people were trying to kill him and that his entire family had been murdered.

When police and deputies from Ellis County arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found the caller was the source of the threat. He has been identified as 47-year-old Homero Salinas.

Cocaine and Alcohol Hallucinations

What we know:

Police say Salinas was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and was experiencing hallucinations and thought he was under attack and his family had been killed.

The investigation revealed Salinas lives in a rear dwelling of a home in the 800 block of East 8th Street. Police say he fired about 30 rounds, including multiple shots, into the front residence, where his family lived.

Investigators say his family was unaware that he was the one who made the 911 call or fired the weapon. The family was found hiding on the floor inside their home. They were not harmed.

After the shooting, Salinas left the home and started walking down East 8th Street.

Police officers and deputies found Salinas and put him in custody. Investigators found multiple firearms and ammunition.

When Salinas' fingerprints were in the system, police learned Salinas was a Mexican citizen and was in the United States illegally. Further investigation revealed Salinas had previously been handled by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), specifically U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in 2013, at which time a detainer was placed on him.

The case is still under investigation.

Salinas faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. His bond has been set at $10,000, according to jail records.

What they're saying:

City Manager Brooks Williams stated, "The fact that no lives were lost in this incident is a testament to the skill and discipline of our first responders. This morning, we are thanking God no one was injured and for His favor over all the officers involved. But we cannot ignore what this situation reveals, someone without legal status, previously flagged by ICE, was still here and still able to access deadly weapons. That’s not just a local issue it’s a systemic failure."

Williams continued, "This should be a wake-up call. All the officers and deputies acted with courage and clarity, preventing what could have easily become a tragedy involving innocent lives. We are committed to seeking full accountability and ensuring the safety of our residents."

Deputy City Manager for Public Safety John DeLeon echoed the concern, adding, "We are a nation of laws. When someone who has already had a detainer placed by ICE is able to remain in the country, acquire firearms, and walk freely into a neighborhood with a gun, that’s a failure of enforcement. This has nothing to do with politics. It has everything to do with protecting people."

DeLeon praised the response of Ferris officers, stating, "Our officers and the deputies ran toward danger when others would have run away. That kind of bravery is too often overlooked. Their quick action ensured that lives were protected, and that this community was spared a devastating outcome."